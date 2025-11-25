Anello con diamante di oltre 10 carati
Jewelry and Watches at Auction with Affide

Online jewelry and watch auction on December 4th and 5th with Affide (Dorotheum Group).

Affide (Dorotheum Group) is hosting an end-of-year auction of watches and jewelry. The sale will take place entirely online on the pawnbroker’s website on December 4th and 5th. The total value is estimated at over €1 million. The items are on display at Palazzo Santacroce Petrignani in Rome.

Anello in platino e oro con diamante fancy giallo da oltre 5 carati
Platinum and gold ring with a fancy yellow diamond of over 5 carats

The first day is dedicated to a selection of jewelry and high-carat gemstones, with 119 lots in the catalog for a total starting price of €572,450. Among the most anticipated pieces is a platinum ring by Zendrini featuring an emerald-cut diamond of over 10 carats, flanked by two trapeze-shaped diamonds (starting price €72,000). A platinum and gold ring features a cushion-modified brilliant-cut fancy yellow diamond weighing over 5 carats, flanked by step diamonds (starting price €60,000). A burnished gold necklace with briolette-cut, huit-huit-cut (a round cut for very small diamonds, with eight facets on the crown and eight on the pavilion), and rose diamonds totaling 14 carats is offered with a starting price of €18,000.
Collana in oro con diamanti taglio briolette, huit-huit e rosa
Gold necklace with briolette, huit-huit, and rose-cut diamonds

The second day is aimed at watch enthusiasts and features a selection of designer timepieces that combine history, technology, and prestige, with 108 pieces in the catalog and a total starting price of €533,050. Among the standout models is a 39-millimeter steel Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph with an automatic movement and integrated bracelet, with a starting price of €22,000. A 2005 steel and gold Rolex Daytona with a caliber 4130 automatic movement and an Oyster bracelet starts at €9,500. A gold Patek Philippe Golden Ellipse, embellished with huit-huit diamonds on the case and diamond-set hour markers on the dial, is offered for €6,000.
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph
Patek Philippe Golden Ellipse
Rolex Daytona
