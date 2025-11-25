Online jewelry and watch auction on December 4th and 5th with Affide (Dorotheum Group).

Affide (Dorotheum Group) is hosting an end-of-year auction of watches and jewelry. The sale will take place entirely online on the pawnbroker’s website on December 4th and 5th. The total value is estimated at over €1 million. The items are on display at Palazzo Santacroce Petrignani in Rome.



The first day is dedicated to a selection of jewelry and high-carat gemstones, with 119 lots in the catalog for a total starting price of €572,450. Among the most anticipated pieces is a platinum ring by Zendrini featuring an emerald-cut diamond of over 10 carats, flanked by two trapeze-shaped diamonds (starting price €72,000). A platinum and gold ring features a cushion-modified brilliant-cut fancy yellow diamond weighing over 5 carats, flanked by step diamonds (starting price €60,000). A burnished gold necklace with briolette-cut, huit-huit-cut (a round cut for very small diamonds, with eight facets on the crown and eight on the pavilion), and rose diamonds totaling 14 carats is offered with a starting price of €18,000.



The second day is aimed at watch enthusiasts and features a selection of designer timepieces that combine history, technology, and prestige, with 108 pieces in the catalog and a total starting price of €533,050. Among the standout models is a 39-millimeter steel Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph with an automatic movement and integrated bracelet, with a starting price of €22,000. A 2005 steel and gold Rolex Daytona with a caliber 4130 automatic movement and an Oyster bracelet starts at €9,500. A gold Patek Philippe Golden Ellipse, embellished with huit-huit diamonds on the case and diamond-set hour markers on the dial, is offered for €6,000.

