The brand presents The Lover’s Edit collection, featuring rings, earrings, and a photo pendant.

The Nesh brand launches its third collection: The Lover’s Edit. Dedicated to lovers, the collection features a classic heart-inspired design, embodying the equally classic aesthetic of the symbol of love. In addition to rings, earrings, and bracelets, the collection also features a photo pendant. This heart-shaped piece is designed to hold a picture, but also a memory, like a lock of hair. It is the first style made of brass, and is available in gold- and rhodium-plated versions.

The collection also includes silver earrings and rings, available in the brand’s two signature finishes: gold and rhodium. The earrings are set with lab-grown stones, created in the laboratory using a technical process, heart-cut pink stones reminiscent of pink sapphires and rubies. The rings are also designed to be worn on the pinky finger. There is also a double ring, sold as a pair, and a unique edition gold-plated pinky ring.
