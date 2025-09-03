Homi Settembre 2022
Jewelry and fashion come together in Milan

Fashion and jewelry: Fashion Link Milano is the platform that now unites five events. Fiera Milano, the company that organizes the events, has decided to create what it calls a trade fair ecosystem, connecting Micam, Mipel, Milano Fashion & Jewels, TheOneMilano, and SI Sposaitalia Collezioni. The idea is to bring together the fashion and lifestyle events to offer buyers a comprehensive and integrated experience. Starting in February 2026, the five events will take place simultaneously at Fiera Milano (Rho). Meanwhile, to account for maintenance work preparing some of Fiera Milano’s pavilions for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, the September editions will be exceptionally split between different dates.

Fashion Link Milano will therefore be a platform presenting a diversified offering of footwear, leather goods, jewelry, accessories, clothing, bridalwear, eveningwear, and outerwear. The project will be further enriched with the inclusion of the Lineapelle and Simac Tanning Tech trade fairs, offering a comprehensive overview of the entire fashion supply chain. Fashion Link Milano also aims to be a place for networking and discussion, designed to foster lasting relationships between companies, buyers, designers, and professionals.

September 2025

MICAM MILANO – September 7-9, 2025
MIPEL – September 7-9, 2025
MILANO FASHION & JEWELS – September 20-23, 2025
THEONEMILANO – September 20-23, 2025
LINEAPELLE – September 23-25, 2025
SIMAC TANNING TECH – September 23-25, 2025

February 2026

LINEAPELLE – February 11-13, 2026
MILANO FASHION & JEWELS – February 21-23, 2026
SI SPOSAITALIA COLLEZIONI – February 21-23, 2026
THEONEMILANO – February 21-23, 2026
MICAM MILAN – February 22-24, 2026
MIPEL – February 22-24, 2026

