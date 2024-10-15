Born in San Francisco, raised in Milan, but with roots in Pontedera (Tuscany): Francesca Roasenda embarked on the path of jewelry with a family that has signed a piece of design history behind her. The Roasendas are part of the Piaggio dynasty, founders of the company that created the iconic Vespa scooter. A history linked to design that, after a period of philosophical studies, fostered the designer’s interest in jewelry. Francesca Roasenda studied at the Istituto Gemmologico Italiano and, then, at the Scuola Orafa Ambrosiana, dedicating herself above all to wax modeling and fired enamels.



After an internship in a historic Milanese jewelry store between Milan, Venice and London, the designer set up her own brand Francesca Roasenda Jewelry. She describes her work as characterized by a passion for materials, and an interpretation of design that is always open to experimentation and research. The most used materials are silver and bronze, with semi-precious stones, such as kunzite, topaz, amethyst and prehnite, which she chooses with care, next to the enamel.



The creative gesture for me is a unique, lively, bright moment, which is born and develops from the search and desire for emotions. It is the travels, the views, the scents, the meetings, the disappointments, the people, the friendship and the love that push me to create and stimulate the imagination. The state of mind takes shape. Thoughts, feelings, dreams and desires are expressed through the figures, materials and colors. Each jewel reflects a particular moment, sensation and memory.

Francesca Roasenda



Bracelets, rings, necklaces, earrings and cufflinks, handcrafted in 925 silver, bronze and gold, blend classicism and contemporary taste: elegant weaves, semi-precious stones, enamelled pieces and cascading circles take shape thanks to precision workmanship and finishing, such as the lost wax casting technique, a process that allows the model to be shaped or sculpted by hand, allowing for precise details and unique customisable designs.

