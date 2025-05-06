The Met Gala in New York has become a media event that attracts interest, also for the display of extravagant dresses and precious jewels. This year was no exception. Among the stars who attracted attention was Rihanna, spotted wearing Messika jewelry while heading to the Asap Rocky x Ray-Ban Met Gala after-party. The artist wore the Precious Flow necklace, the Illusionnistes center clip, and a pair of brilliant stud earrings, all from the Maison’s High Jewelry collections. But previously she had shown off the Diamonds Frequencies earrings, the Precious Flow necklace and the Toi & Moi Precious Flow ring, also from the Parisian maison, which has also bejeweled other celebrities, such as Angela Bassett, with the sculptural Cascade brooch, created especially for the event, and the Star Chaser tie clip, the Divine Enigma ring and the Pear Appeal earrings and ring.



Also for Messika, Cardi B chose a splendid necklace from the Private Collection, whose central element was a 17-carat pear-shaped diamond, combined with the Divine Enigma high jewelry ring with the D-Vibes ring, My Twin Multishape earrings and D-Vibes. The face of Messika’s latest campaign, model Fei Fei Sun hit the red carpet wearing custom-made pieces from the Cascade high jewelry collection, created for the 2025 Met Gala: a flowing diamond necklace paired with matching earrings and the Ritzy ring. Jennifer Raymond, Usher’s wife, chose the Groove high jewelry collection: earrings with a matching ring.



At the Met Gala, Laura Harrier, Zoe Saldana and Taraji P. Henson instead wore Buccellati jewelry. Laura with a pearl necklace and a Macri Color ring, Zoe with the earrings and the cocktail ring, while Taraji chose the Unica brooch and Cocktail earrings.



Also at the New York event was Pandora Brand Ambassador Tyla, wearing custom-made jewelry styled by Law Roach for the 2025 Met Gala. Tyla’s 30-carat pieces are inspired by the men’s tradition of pairing tailored suits with high-end watches, evoking the aesthetic of pocket watches by fusing the iconic Pandora Me chain and six-carat lab-grown diamond heart charm from the Talisman collection with a custom-made diamond-encrusted monocle featuring a specially polished magnifying lens. Once cast in 14-karat gold, each piece is individually cleaned, set and polished by master craftsmen. Pandora also introduced the brand’s Brand Ambassador Pamela Anderson, wearing custom jewelry by Lab Grown Diamonds. Pamela Anderson’s piece is crafted from 24-carat lab-grown diamonds, the same piece she wore with her debut look at the 2024 Met Gala. She was joined by her son Brandon Thomas Lee, who wore a custom Pandora pin made from reclaimed diamonds.











