









Do you want to know what the next jewelry trends will be? Every year Vicenzaoro presents a focus centered on prospects for the future, summarized in The Jewelery TrendBook, updated this year to 2023. In short, Paola De Luca’s work aims to reveal the trends of the next two years. According to what was anticipated in a Talk at the Vicenza Fair, get ready for six contemporary guidelines.

1 Geo-design. It is an evolution of the art deco world, but cleaner and simpler. He will use the use of geometric shapes, as per the style from which it derives that he will see, and in particular black and white, but also emerald, and of course diamonds, together with onyx and mother of pearl.

2 Gamification. This trend is inspired by the vaguely childish world of cartoons, super-colored, with the use of glazes and fluorescent shades, but together with diamonds and semiprecious gems. It will bring to the fore resins, gold and diamonds, but also colorful and playful metals.

3 Organika. It is a trend that involves the use of raw and lightly processed materials, with handcrafted textures and geometric elements, natural stones for a return to the origins of life.

4 Sentimental Stories. At the base of the trend is the desire for relationship and connection, which in fact never seems to have disappeared from the Earth, with jewels that will encapsulate emotions such as amulets, initials or zodiacs. Objects capable of containing and representing stories are increasingly in demand: pendants with photos, miniatures, small mosaics, new interpretations of cameos and portraits.

5 The Green Footprint. It will respond to the growing attention to the environment by reinterpreting plants, animals and insects, marine or terrestrial ecosystems with sustainable materials such as synthetic gems, recycled glass and plastic.



It refers to the concepts of diversity and inclusion: genderless will become mainstream with urban design collections suitable for all shades of gender.

The trends were presented during the Talk entitled Re.Humanization: The Awakening by Trendvision Jewelery + Forecasting, independent Ieg Observatory (company that organizes Vicenzaoro). On stage, the mind of the predictive format, Paola De Luca, Margherita Burgener, designer of high jewelery, Augusto Ungarelli, CEO of Vendorafa, Nina Dzhokhadz, Founder of Connect Agency – Jewelery showroom & Co-Founder of the NeverNoT brand, and the gemmologists Katerina Perez and Isabella Yan, as well as Akash Das, professor Isdi, Mumbai – School of Fashion Design and Researcher for The Futurist.