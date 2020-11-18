Jewelery to help Beirut at auction with Christie’s











We Are All Beirut: help comes from the world of jewelry for the Lebanese city, devastated in recent months by a tremendous explosion. Promoting the charity action is Christie’s, which until November 24 is presenting a charity auction to promote and help the restoration and cultural activities of Beirut. The proceeds of the auction, in fact, will be entrusted to The Arab Funds for Arts and Culture (AFAC).



We Are All Beirut is auctioning works by artists in three areas: the arts, the world of design and jewelry. In particular, the 11 jewels for sale also contain symbols related to the Middle Eastern country, such as the colors of the Lebanese flag. As in the case of the green dial of the limited edition Bulgari watch of which only 11 were made.



Piaget donated three bracelets, each representing a color of the Lebanese flag. The specially made bracelet by Nadine Kanso was inspired by the sale title Kelna Beirut (the words mean We Are All Beirut). Additionally, two creations are unveiled for the first time through this sale: Hemmerle’s hand-sculpted anodized aluminum earrings and reverse-set purple sapphire earrings and Glenn Spiro’s brand new carved ceramic and tourmaline earrings, which glow in the dark.



Supporting the work behind AFAC’s cultural and philanthropic initiative, advocating and directing the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Beirut’s artistic and cultural landscape is so important to us here at Christie’s. Witnessing such an incredible level of interest and generous contributions to We Are All Beirut, regionally and internationally, depicts a humanity and benevolence that is so very much needed today. We like to take this opportunity to send our deepest thank you to all jewellery designers and maisons as well as watchmakers and retailer for their substantial contributions.

Caroline Louca-Kirkland, CEO of Christie’s Middle East



Karma el Khalil, a talented Lebanese jewelry designer based in New York whose creations are dubbed by Hollywood stars, is represented with her flagship piece, the Sunshine Ear Cuff. The charity sale offers the latest available piece of this collection, calling out the rays of dawn and radiating hope.















