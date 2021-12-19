









The sea, the wind, sailing: these are the passions at the center of the life of Alessandro Albertini, a manager with a long curriculum in finance, marketing and consulting (Vodafone, Ing, Accenture), who decided a few years ago to found Assonautica ( national association for pleasure boating) and, finally, Sail-O, a Milan jewelry brand specializing in collections inspired by the pleasure of sailing.



Earrings, bracelets, necklaces and even jewelry for men are all inspired by sailing and the marine world. Although the brand was designed to make those with a passion for the sea happy, the jewels can also be worn by those who love the mountains. In the sense that they do not have a connotation too tied to a sailing practice. Although the Memorable Pieces nautical bracelet collection uses the nautical shackle (U-shaped metal bracket) as a distinctive element. The shackle is in steel with finishes: natural color, bright gold, burnished and satin black. But there are also jewels made entirely of 18 karat gold, with small stones set. Nautical ropes specially made for Sail-O by master ropers are used in the bracelets.Sail-O Milano has also chosen as the brand ambassador the Olympic sailing champion Ruggero Tita, winner of the Tokyo competitions.