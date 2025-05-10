Jewelery for export to Oroarezzo

The 44th edition of Oroarezzo organized by the Italian Exhibition Group is underway (until Tuesday 13 May). The event focuses on manufacturing and design, technologies for the jewelry supply chain, precious and semi-precious stones, components and semi-finished products, up to packaging and the cash & carry area for retail jewelers. Over 370 exhibitors are present at this edition, 84% made in Italy and 16% from abroad. Around 400 foreign buyers are expected, thanks to the synergy with the public agency Ice. The hosted buyers come from 60 countries, with higher percentages for the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Colombia, Argentina, Lebanon, Romania, Hong Kong. Duties effect: the contingent of buyers from the USA has increased, this year, by 30% compared to 2024. As regards the origin of the Italian companies, 42% are based in Tuscany.



Among the events expected around the fair, the economic scenarios curated by Club degli Orafi with the Research Department of Intesa Sanpaolo and with the Observatory of Federpreziosi Confcommercio and Agenzia Ice are scheduled. Second edition for the Precious Fashion event, which brings together scenarios and technologies between the goldsmith and metal fashion accessory supply chains (updated program on the event homepage) in collaboration with Afemo, the national association of goldsmith machinery manufacturers. The classic Premiére competition inspired by the art director Beppe Angiolini, with 60 companies participating, is not missing. Since last year, with the Talents category, the competition has also opened to students of goldsmith schools of



Arezzo in 2024 has confirmed itself as the leading district in Italy for goldsmith, silversmith and jewelry exports, especially thanks to imports to Türkiye. In the period January-December of last year, Arezzo’s exports in the sector were worth 7.7 billion, with a +119% increase over 2023. The district alone is worth 48% of the total national gold exports. The main destination markets, by volume, are Turkey with 4.733 billion (+523%), the United Arab Emirates with 739 billion (+7.9%), the United States at 501.7 (+6.5%), France at 262.9 (+9.7%) and Hong Kong with 201.4 (-14.4%). National exports in 2024 also showed a double-digit increase: +41.4%, for a value of just over 15.5 billion euros, of which 13.7 billion generated by gold wearable jewelry alone (+48.7%), and 893 billion (+0.6%) for silver jewelry. The trade balance of all wearable jewellery rose to 12.7 billion euros.