









If Mikimoto launched the pearl necklace for men two years ago, if Tiffany never misses an opportunity to emphasize the wearability of her jewels for male representatives, if Fope has also extended her elastic gold shirt to the misters of the planet (l ‘list can go on and on), does it mean that men’s jewelry is the current trend? Not really. In Vicenzaoro, the usual appointment with Trendvision Jewelery + Forecasting, the independent observatory of Ieg (the company that organizes Vicenzaoro) on the world of jewelry, took note of a widespread trend among young people, gender fluidity. Of course, it can also be considered confusion, not everyone likes it. But it is undeniable that some of the new generations tend to blur their identity. Any judgment you can give to this gender smoothie is a godsend for jewelry companies. In short, it is a market that is expanding, in proportion to the blurred boundary between man and woman, at least for those who follow this trend.



But beware: we are not talking about traditional military-style bracelets or skull-shaped rings designed for the man who never has to ask. The concept of the trend is summarized by Lynn Yaeger, contributing editor of Vogue USA, that is a collaborator of the monthly: «Everyone can buy everything. Among young people we find a freedom and fluidity that once did not exist. Today, genres are also mixed in jewelry: silver with very precious stones, for example. That young people no longer define themselves in a gender has an impact on the jewelry industry: men also use women’s necklaces with diamonds and pendants “.

In any case, there is not only gender fluidity, mostly represented by the tendency of men to use feminine accessories, rather than the other way around. The trends identified this year by the creative director and co-founder Paola De Luca take note of this identity babel. But there are also nano-ceramics and 3D, sustainable, circular and recycled materials, shapes inspired by the textures of nature and surfaces kept in their raw state, but also jewels that tell sentimental stories kept inside them. Trendvision Jewelery + Forecasting was also an opportunity to talk about metaverse and jewelery. A topic to which we will dedicate an article in the coming days.













