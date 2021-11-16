









San Patrignano, a drug addiction recovery community based in Rimini (Italy), organizes an auction every year (now online until November 22), through the CharityStars platform (www.charitystars.com/astasanpatrignano). This year, among the lots at auction, many of which donated by large companies that have confirmed their support for San Patrignano, some belong to the Watches & Jewelry category. In particular, a pair of Rolex Oyster Perpetual watches will be on sale, a men’s model with a 41 mm diameter case, and a women’s model with a 31 mm diameter case, with a rounded bezel and waterproof up to 100 m (estimate 10,500), a pair of Chantecler Capri Cherie earrings, in rose gold, diamonds and Akoya pearls (8.100).



Also up for auction is a Pomellato ring in pink gold, smoky quartz and diamonds (10,000), Eclisse Midi earrings by Vhernier in white gold and brown diamonds, pavé eyeliner (15,250), a pair of Arpeggio di Lucia Odescalchi bracelets, from the Piano Lesson collection, earrings, white crystal beads, aluminum, hematite beads (960).