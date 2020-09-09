Jewelery 2021? It will be fluid











What will jewelry be like in the next two years? As always Vicenzaoro, which this year is replaced by the Voice format, Trendvision Jewelery + Forecasting, the first independent Italian Exhibition Group Observatory specialized in forecasts for the sector, tries to answer. This year the appointment is organized as part of the TV Talk with the title Predictions 2021-22. Emerging Phenomena, Panorama and Forecast 2022. The appointment is scheduled for Monday 14 September at 2.30 pm in the Voice space at Fiera Vicenza, and will also be streamed on the website and on the event’s YouTube and Facebook profiles.



In summary, we can already anticipate the result of the analysis: the trends of the coming years are cultural blending, spirituality and gender fluid. The jewel of the post-Covid restart will be inspired by the craftsmanship of the traditional techniques of India, Europe and South America revisited by young emerging designers. Jewelry will also have the ambition to instill a new spirituality in the wearer, an experience of transcendence that manifests itself through talismans and amulets, an expression of a holistic approach to life. In short, farewell technology, we look to the Middle Ages. At the same time, the jewels will be unisex: they will overcome the gender divisions, proposing themselves to the single individual and aligning themselves with his understanding of life, rejecting any forced and oppressive characterization. Women who will wear the heavy chains chosen by men so far? Or males who will delight in delicate rose gold jewelry? In a scenario necessarily impacted by the global pandemic, Trendvision reveals, the revolutions triggered by #MeToo and the movement for awareness on climate change are pushing towards ethics and sustainability, values ​​shared by Millennials and Gen Z.



The next trend is also the use of innovative techniques, games of contrasts between enamels, colored natural stones, glass and ceramics. A reality that is continuous contamination, fusion, synergy and dialogue, in which there is the awareness that the recovery will have to enhance all parts of the whole, through a virtuous and respectful fusion.



In short, all topics at the center of the meeting scheduled on the interactive stage set up in the heart of Hall 7, The Stage of Voice, with Paola De Luca, Founder and Creative Director of Trendvision Jewelery + Forecasting, and David Brough, Founder and Editor in Chief of Jewelery Outlook, event presenters and moderators during talk-show moments. To follow, the presentation of The Jewelery Trendbook 2022+.















