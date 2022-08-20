









Between conceptual and design art, between jewelery and futurism: here is the London designer Jessie Harris♦ ︎

That its launch platform was art, sculpture and visual performances, it’s easy to guess it: Jessie Harris, an English designer, is one of the new signatures of London fine jewelry. She explaining that is focused on the use of clean lines and structural forms to produce minimal sculptures dedicated to the body. Its jewels are those that are defined as minimal. They like to who do not want frills, but clean geometries, capable of scaling volumes, full and precise voids, with a simple workmanship. The problem in these cases is how to invent something new with a simple gold thread that turns into earrings or ring. When it’s happens, it’s a win for a few.



Jessie studied Fine Art at Chelsea’s College of Art and graduated in 2010. She started creating sound conceptual installations, but from concepts she preferred to move to something more tangible: jewelery. In her short autobiography however, her collections are defined as Retro Futurism, Reference Structures. Between artistic avant-gardes and jewelery, Jessie designs and realizes her pieces in her East London studio.