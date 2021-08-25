









The turquoises from California by Jennifer Mayer, perfect for tanned skin ♦

The turquoise sea of ​​California inspires Jennifer Mayer’s turquoise jewels. They are easy jewels, perfect for the tan of surfers and visitors to Venice, a town near Los Angeles. Jen founded his eponymous brand over a decade ago, with the idea that jewelry can be more than an accessory. Necklaces, bracelets and rings are as cheerful as California, and they often also add a message, a written symbol.



After working in communication for Ralph Lauren and Giorgio Armani in 2005, Jennifer Mayer began to do what was her passion since the age of six, encouraged by her grandmother, the Californian artist Edith Meyer. Her jewelry debuted on the US national scene when a Hollywood designer chose one of the designer’s pendants for Jennifer Aniston, who wore it in The Break-Up, in 2006. After many awards and winning an affectionate audience, the designer continues to offer jewels with the light-heartedness of beach boys and girls, who may also attend the Coachella festival. Free and without too many formalisms.