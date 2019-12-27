Japanese kimonos transformed into earrings in the Tan-Mono collection by Lebole Gioielli











Lebole Gioielli is a brand so tied to the world of fabrics. And it is not a news that Japan‘s charm is the leitmotif of its collections, given Barbara Lebole’s preference for the Land of the Rising Sun. Here, then, is the Tan-Mono collection.



The tan-mono, in fact, is a roll of fabric from which a kimono is obtained, the traditional dress of Japanese women. The fabric is 36 cm wide, i.e. the maximum width of a traditional Japanese loom. Precisely for this reason the kimono is packaged in strips. The length of the tan-mono instead varies according to the size of the kimono. Even today, in traditional kimono shops, the customer chooses and buys the tan-mono and the garment packaging is separate.



In the case of Lebole Gioielli, on the other hand, Japanese tan-mono are spread on leather with a particular procedure. And then they are transformed into earrings. In the Tan-Mono collection the pair of earrings is made up of two equal elements. In the symmetrical composition geometric figures are used decorated with stones of different colors and mounted in gold galvanized brass.



The collection is designed by Paolo Perugini, an eclectic Tuscan artist, who extends his art from sculpture to architecture to arrive at fashion as in this case. Public price: under 70 euros.


















