Jade Jagger, the family jewels



x







The name is challenging: Jade Jagger, jewelry designer, was born October 21, 1971 in Paris thanks to Mick and Bianca Jagger. In short, if the daughter of Paul McCartney (Beatles) designs clothes, the daughter of Mick Jagger (Rolling Stones) is adept with the art of jewelry. On the other hand, with the art he has grown. In addition to music of his father, the life of Jade coincided with the happy days of the pop art scene in New York, as she explains in his autobiographical notes. A photo shows her when she was baby, along with Mick, Andy Warhol and other frequenters of The Factory, headquarters by the father of Pop Art.



“I love Mick and Bianca, but Jade was more my speed. I taught her how to color and she showed me how to play Monopoly. Was four years old and I was forty-four, “said Warhol. No wonder, then, that Jade has started his career as a painter, after studying in Florence. He has exhibited widely. But then he created Jade, jewelry brand. At first his creations were only available in stores Paul Smith. But then it was called by other companies, as Garrard. But also she has worked to star of design as Tom Bartlett, John Hitchcox, Philippe Starck and Yoo. In short, in his career, he has drawn a lot of things, from the home fornitures until a icebreaker for cocktails. But in the end, one woman named Jade can only devote himself to jewelry.



