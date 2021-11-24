









The new gold jewels of the globetrotter designer Ivi Kyratzi ♦ ︎

From Cyprus to England, from England to New York, from New York to Los Angeles, from Los Angeles to Tuscany, from Tuscany to Milan. And New York. The designer Ivi Kyratzi is a globetrotter who, she says, has been in contact with the world of luxury since birth, because her family runs a high-end chain of stores on the island between Greece and Turkey.



Before turning to jewelry, just three years ago, she studied economics in the UK and fashion design at Parsons in New York City. The conversion to the world of jewelry took place through her experience in retail: she discovered that customers are looking for a jewel that can stand the test of time, but without spending a fortune. A reflection quite common to other jewelers.

A concept that the designer communicated to Gabriele Veneri, of Beads & Co by Semar, a company based in Arezzo specialized in gold components for jewelry. Creativity and managerial experience, in short, have come together for the launch of Ivi, the jewelery brand Ivi. Style? The presented collection is defined as strongly inspired by vintage jewelry and recalls the old color of gold, as well as the fashion of the late seventies, eighties and early nineties.















