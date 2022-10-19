









For centuries, people have built pyramids in different areas of the world. The largest pyramid by volume, for example, is that of Cholula, located in the Mexican state of Puebla. But the most famous are those found in Egypt, including the Great Pyramid of Cheops, which is the only one of the ancient Seven Wonders of the Ancient World still left. The geometric shape of the pyramids, today, is instead used for much smaller objects, such as jewelry. The Piramidi fashion jewelery collection, proposed by Unoaerre, goes in this direction.



For some time now, the Tuscan company specializing in gold jewelry has also expanded its business to jewelry at more affordable prices, with the proposal of collections created with bronze and silver, less expensive than gold. This is the case of the Pyramids collection, which is made of silver-plated bronze or in a gold-colored version. The collection includes a Y-shaped necklace, a gourmette chain bracelet and ring, all with pyramidal geometric elements.