Tiffany & Co. purchases an exceptional kunzite weighing over 7,500 carats, considered a milestone in Tiffany & Co.’s tradition of unique gems, which began in 1877 with the purchase of the famous Tiffany Diamond by Charles Lewis Tiffany. The rough kunzite will be cut into ten custom gemstones by Tiffany & Co.’s master cutters, each used to create an exclusive capsule collection of Bird on a Rock brooches. These one-of-a-kind, custom-cut creations will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Jean Schlumberger’s iconic design, introduced by Tiffany & Co. in 1965.

This kunzite weighing more than 7,500 carats marks a significant moment in Tiffany’s legacy of crafting exceptional gemstones. Named in honor of Tiffany’s first Chief Gemologist in 1902, this gemstone is a rare testament to Mother Nature’s artistry, with its extraordinary size, clarity and color. We are honored to share this incredible gemstone with the world; with 10 unique stones that we will be carving from the rough, we will be paying tribute to the 60th anniversary of the iconic Bird on a Rock in the most extraordinary way.

Victoria Wirth Reynolds, Chief Gemologist and Vice President of High Jewelry Diamond and Gemstone Acquisition at Tiffany & Co.



Found in Mozambique over 25 years ago, the 7,500-carat rough kunzite is distinguished by its exceptional size, clarity and color, making it a rare gemstone. Its all-natural color is a true testament to nature’s unparalleled craftsmanship. Kunzite is a gemstone that features intense shades of purple to deep lilac and has played a key role in Tiffany’s legacy of exceptional gems. The stone is named after Dr. George Frederick Kunz, Tiffany & Co.’s legendary first gemologist. A self-taught mineralogist and leading expert on colored gemstones, Kunz helped establish Tiffany & Co. as the world’s leading source for rare and extraordinary gemstones. Along with morganite, tanzanite and tsavorite, it is one of Tiffany’s historic gemstones, introduced to the world throughout the 20th century.



Designed by Jean Schlumberger in 1965, the Bird on a Rock brooch is one of the House’s most iconic jewelry creations. Inspired by a cockatoo, the brooch reflects Schlumberger’s fascination with nature and movement. Over time, it has highlighted extraordinary colored gemstones, including, in 1995, the iconic Tiffany Diamond. Known for its exquisite craftsmanship, each piece is meticulously handcrafted by Tiffany artisans with carefully selected gemstones, continuing a tradition of elegance and innovation.



To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the iconic Bird on a Rock brooch, Tiffany & Co. will create 10 high jewelry kunzite brooches, each in varying cuts and carat weights, set into the iconic brooch. Select clients will have the unique opportunity to work with Tiffany’s Chief Gemologist to create a custom-cut kunzite.