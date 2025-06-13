(Italiano) Un Amabile Safari

Life is like a safari: it hides dangers, but also many emotions. When summer becomes African, moreover, safari is also life in the city. But there are those, like the jewelry brand Amabile (which in Italian means lovely), who see safari as an adventure to wear every day. The Safari collection proposed by the brand is inspired by hunting in tropical spaces. It is made with elongated lines, bold volumes, material textures and details inspired by wild nature. Materials such as malachite and animalier motifs adapt to the theme chosen by the inexhaustible Martina Strazzer, body and soul of the Milanese brand.



The collection includes earrings, bracelets, chokers, necklaces, rings and is made of 925 silver and gold plated, cubic zirconia crystals, river pearls, artificial malachite, enamel. You don’t need a safari jacket to wear them.

