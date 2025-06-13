(Italiano) Un Amabile Safari

Orecchino a forma di foglia di palma in argento dorato e e malachite
Orecchino a forma di foglia di palma in argento dorato e e malachite

Life is like a safari: it hides dangers, but also many emotions. When summer becomes African, moreover, safari is also life in the city. But there are those, like the jewelry brand Amabile (which in Italian means lovely), who see safari as an adventure to wear every day. The Safari collection proposed by the brand is inspired by hunting in tropical spaces. It is made with elongated lines, bold volumes, material textures and details inspired by wild nature. Materials such as malachite and animalier motifs adapt to the theme chosen by the inexhaustible Martina Strazzer, body and soul of the Milanese brand.

Green cubic zirconia stud earring

The collection includes earrings, bracelets, chokers, necklaces, rings and is made of 925 silver and gold plated, cubic zirconia crystals, river pearls, artificial malachite, enamel. You don’t need a safari jacket to wear them.
Gold plated silver and cubic zirconia choker

Safari Collection
Safari Collection Choker and earrings
Safari Collection
Martina Strazzer

