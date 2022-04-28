









An increase of 25% over 2020: this is the increment in revenues of PdpPaola, an accessible jewelery company based in Barcelona, ​​but with 2,000 points of sale in over ten international markets. Founded by brothers Paola and Humbert Sasplugas in 2014, the jewelry brand closed 2021 with a turnover of 30 million euros and is planning an expansion plan through the opening of new flagship stores. Also because the forecasts are rosy: a turnover of 52 million euros is expected for 2022.

Italy has consolidated itself as one of the most important countries, with a turnover of 2.7 million euros in 2021, with a growth of 44% compared to the previous year. In the Italian market the brand is currently omnichannel (ie both in traditional and online stores). In Italy, for example, in the retail sector, the brand is present in over 622 physical stores and plans to expand further in 2022.

Finally, after the debut on the market in 2021 with the first Fine Jewelry collection, made with the use of 100% recycled 18-karat solid gold and laboratory-grown diamonds (i.e. not extracted from the earth, but created in a production center), PdPaola underlines its commitment in the sustainable and social sphere, significantly reducing the environmental impact.













