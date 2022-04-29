









Faraone organizes two sales sessions in Milan dedicated to jewels and other luxury items, such as bags and objects for the home. In fact, luxury is also interpreted as a safe haven in difficult times, such as the ones we are going through. And jewels are in all respects part of this category, even more so when it comes to gems. Faraone Casa d’Aste is therefore preparing to beat 200 jewels in the morning on 25 May in two distinct sessions, while the 150 luxury goods including bags, glasses and porcelain are reserved for the afternoon session with the now tested live-streaming formula, with relaunches from part of the public connected by telephone, with the dedicated MyFaraone app and written offers.



Among the 200 lots of jewels stand out an Art Decò bracelet in platinum with diamonds for a total carat weight of about 55 ctarates, an early nineteenth-century necklace with 195-carat aquamarine and two diamonds of 7.46 and 5.38 carats respectively, as well as with a double strand of natural pearls. A white gold ring with a rectangular Mozambican ruby ​​(no heat) of approximately 5.21 carats, surrounded by fancy yellow navette diamonds of approximately 3.22 carats, a Burma ruby ​​(no heat) of 4.51 carats and a sapphire Loose Ceylon (no heat) of 9.18 carats together with other prestigious pieces by Cartier, Pomellato and Bulgari will close the session dedicated to jewelry.