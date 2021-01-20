(Italiano) I tanti cuori di Buccellati











What is the best place for a heart? The answer is obvious: at the chest. And this is evident even if it is a jewel. Even the historic Buccellati fashion house thinks so and proposes, in view of Valentine’s Day (but not only), a series of pendants with the classic geometry of the muscle most linked to the concept of love. These are pendants made with designs and processing and engraving techniques typical of the Maison that is now part of the Richemont group.



Buccellati hearts are added to the various lines of the Icona collection, and thus offer a greater choice in the Ghirlanda line (in white gold, with or without central heart-cut diamond), Rombi (in yellow and white gold with diamonds), Ramage ( in white gold or with a combination of white and yellow gold and, optionally, brilliant or pink cut diamonds) and Macri (white gold, yellow gold or pink gold).



Finally, there is Tulle: a complex and long handmade process that allows you to obtain a texture very similar to a lace. From the center of the pendant, embellished with diamonds, delicate rays start with hours of manual work in search of the right angle to collect the light and diffuse it. A fine burin modeling surrounds the radial tulle without imprisoning it, but rather enriching it. For all the pendants in the collection, the style is unmistakably Buccellati: contrasts in the color of gold, the light reflected on the engraving, the lightness and elegance of the lace work.

















