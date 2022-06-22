









It’s nice to take flight. Philippe Lauras has produced works for Maison such as Jar, Fred, Harry Winston, Van Cleef et Arpels, Marina Bulgari … At a certain point in his life, however, he rightly decided that he could also create something for himself: the designer has thus shows on the occasion of GemGèneve the fruit of his experience. They are jewels that reflect not only the technical and manufacturing skills, but also an aesthetic taste that is on par with that of the most famous Parisian brands. Bows and scrolls, weaves and ribbons made of gold and diamonds, or sapphires, emeralds, spinels and so on, are of high jewelery. The collection is called Falbala and comes from a work of imagination around a ribbon. Sometimes this ribbon is tied around the finger to form a ring full of volume and delicacy. Other times the knot forms an earring whose scrolls delicately adorn the face.

A track that Philippe Lauras has traveled starting from the Paris jewelry school (BJOP), combined with additional training in gemology, drawing, volume and modeling courses. In the early 1980s, all of this served to work with the two Parisian laboratories recognized for the creation of the most demanding and prestigious pieces of French and international jewelery. We have already mentioned the brands with which the designer’s skill has been tested.



With this experience, in 1995, Philippe Lauras created a workshop of his near Paris, positioned on the design of unique pieces for the big names in jewelry. He perfected himself in collaboration with Victoire de Castellane (Dior). And today he launches the first collection which, he explains, combines elegance and refinement. All jewels are obviously created and entirely handmade in the laboratory. The pieces are mobile, light, which help to set the jewels in motion, thus giving life to the jewels. The diamonds used are natural, D.E / VVS quality, guaranteed by the Kimberley international certification.