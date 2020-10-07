(Italiano) Fabiani, 60 anni di gioielli











Without too much hype, focusing on large shopping centers and a jewelry catalog that includes rings from affordable prices to those in 18-karat gold and diamonds, Fabiani Gioiellerie has turned 60 and is the typical example of an Italian company focused on substance, without look for marketing shortcuts. Today Fabiani counts on 60 points of sale in Italy, as well as an online service (it also ensures the sanitization of the jewels shipped: a not secondary detail in times of covid).



The business began with Franco Fabiani, who after an apprenticeship with watchmaking craftsmen in the Tuscan district, opened the first workshop for the repair of mechanical watches in 1960 in Pieve a Nievole (Pistoia, Italy). The company was successful and Fabiani expanded to a new location, to complete the offer with a small area for the sale of new and used watches, but also jewelry. In 1977 Franco Fabiani again expanded his goldsmithing business and in 1988 he opened a jewelery shop in a shopping center: a move that, in those years, was not common in Italy. And it was the winning move, which has allowed the company to grow up to the present day.

















