Daniel Wellington in search of Unity











A new line of jewelry just in time for Valentine’s Day: Daniel Wellington, a Swedish brand of watches and accessories, focuses on a very close-knit couple who feel united. And Unity is the name of the new series of bracelets and necklaces which, even symbolically, are inspired by this concept. The bijoux, in fact, are composed of a thin chain that ends with two intertwined rings. Impossible to divide them. The allusion is clear. Necklaces and bracelets are in metal and available in rose gold and silver versions. In short, a jewel that, in intentions, reaffirms the bond between two people.



The brand has decided to promote the novelty also through a campaign on digital media. Curiously, however, he chose apps like Tinder and Bumble which, notoriously, favor fleeting encounters in most cases. Legitimate, of course, but not particularly long-lasting indicate the statistics. Who knows if him will show up with a bracelet or necklace at the appointment obtained through the app?

















