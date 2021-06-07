









The Spanish film Sentimental, directed by Cesc Gay, won the XVIII Monte-Carlo Film Festival de la Comédie, an event conceived and chaired by Ezio Greggio which takes place in the Principality of Monaco. Eight works in competition selected by the jury chaired by Raoul Bova and composed by Mario de la Rosa, Giacomo Ferrara and Mario Sesti. The event did not miss the red carpet for the protagonists, with a display of jewels.



Some of the protagonists have chosen Damiani jewels. The collaboration between the festival and the Italian jewelery Maison stems from the relationship of mutual esteem and friendship that binds Giorgio Damiani to Ezio Greggio, promoter and organizer of the Festival. Giorgio Damiani presided over the awards ceremony as a representative of the Maison and of the creative excellence that made the company an ambassador of Made in Italy in the world. Damiani also made the awards awarded. Among the actresses who chose to wear Damiani jewels for the awards ceremony, Micaela Ramazzotti, Rocio Morales, Elisa Isoardi and Desiree Popper.