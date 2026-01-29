The gemologist settled in the Emirates, where she founded her jewelry and royal gems Maison.

Guendalina Fil is a Milanese jewelry designer and gemologist specializing in investment stones. After a stint in the United States, she moved to Dubai and founded her eponymous boutique and showroom in the Business Central Tower. She describes the Maison’s style as shaped in Italy “through rigorous training in jewelry design and gemology, and refined through international experience.” But, above all, she offers jewelry with certified, untreated stones—the most exclusive (and most expensive)—royal gems.



Founded in the Emirates in 2019, the jewelry brand reflects Guendalina Fil’s global vision and aesthetic. Design begins with the stone. Its color, structure, and energy guide the creative process, giving life to jewelry where the precious stone remains the protagonist and without compromise. Rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings are crafted in yellow, rose, white and blackened gold, designed to transcend gender, time and trends.

