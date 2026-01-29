Orecchini Arlecchino in oro 18 kt bianco e rosa con due rubini naturali e diamanti bianchi naturali

The gemologist settled in the Emirates, where she founded her jewelry and royal gems Maison.

Guendalina Fil is a Milanese jewelry designer and gemologist specializing in investment stones. After a stint in the United States, she moved to Dubai and founded her eponymous boutique and showroom in the Business Central Tower. She describes the Maison’s style as shaped in Italy “through rigorous training in jewelry design and gemology, and refined through international experience.” But, above all, she offers jewelry with certified, untreated stones—the most exclusive (and most expensive)—royal gems.

Orecchino con turchese naturale inciso a taglio cuscino e granato rosa naturale a taglio marquise, in oro 18 kt con finitura in rodio nero. Orecchino con diamanti bianchi naturali, granato rosa naturale e turchese naturale inciso a taglio rotondo, in oro 18 kt con finitura in rodio nero
Earring with cushion-cut engraved natural turquoise and marquise-cut natural pink garnet, in 18kt gold with black rhodium finish. Earring with natural white diamonds, natural pink garnet, and round-cut engraved natural turquoise, in 18kt gold with black rhodium finish

Founded in the Emirates in 2019, the jewelry brand reflects Guendalina Fil’s global vision and aesthetic. Design begins with the stone. Its color, structure, and energy guide the creative process, giving life to jewelry where the precious stone remains the protagonist and without compromise. Rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings are crafted in yellow, rose, white and blackened gold, designed to transcend gender, time and trends.
Pendente con labradorite a goccia
Pendant with teardrop-shaped labradorite

Collana con 56 diamanti bianchi naturali e spinello rosso naturale taglio cuore con diamanti neri naturali intorno oro 18kt rodio nero
Necklace with 56 natural white diamonds and a heart-cut natural red spinel with natural black diamonds, set in 18kt gold with black rhodium finish
