Irene Neuwirth bohemian chic











The bohemian chic jewels of the Californian designer Irene Neuwirth, the favorite of Gwyneth Paltrow and …

She has a dream house on a canal in Venice, a small town near Los Angeles, ended up in the pages of glossy magazines like Vogue and Elle. And in her boutique in the big city of California she put a pink sofa, a beautiful kitchen-stove Lacanche, portraits of dogs. In short, nothing suggests that the Irene Neuwirth flagship store is a favorite of many Hollywood stars, such as Naomi Watts, Tracee Ellis Ross, Julianne Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sarah Paulson, Busy Philipps and Ruth Negga. Instead, Irene Neuwirth, next to the air, a bit like a Coachella fan, is a very appreciated jewelery designer, present all over the world.

Irene Neuwirth prefers colors, indeed, the mix of bright colors. Stones like tourmaline or chalcedony are combined with gold, emeralds or rubies.



Her jewels, which she started to create in 2003, by inserting simple glass beads, represent the opposite of those of the great Maison, which focus entirely on refined work and classic jewels. The Californian designer, instead, offers bright jewels, which can be worn with a sporty dress, jeans or an elegant dress to go to dinner. But it is always high-end jewelry: the necklace you see on this page, for example, costs 160,000 euros. Lavinia Andorno
















