Ioanna Souflia, jewels for Olympus











Marble, architecture, gold and precious stones: it is the mix of the Greek designer Ioanna Souflia ♦

Thasos marble for Symbiosis, the first collection by Ioanna Souflia, designer born and raised in Athens and moved to London to study at Central Saint Martins. After graduation the debut, a tribute to her origins that combines a modern aesthetic with traditional crafts. In fact, to sculpt the material extracted from the Greek island mine required hours of fabrication. Each piece is hand carved, set on blackened gold mirror and embellished with diamonds blacks and grays. And then, the jewels with gray Bardiglio Imperiale Italian marble and 14 carat rose gold for the Adieu collection.



The graphic patterns are those of classical, curves resemble swirls of Ionic capitals, yet the design is very modern. Probably because it seems the contemporary version of the stylized interpretation that Art Deco gave to vases and sculptures of ancient Greece. Or because among the smooth surfaces there is no conflict, but rather, the whiteness of the stone and the luster of metal enhance the structured crisp lines. Anyway, they give these jewels an elegant style and even vaguely solemn. She defines her style maxi minimalism, as in the case of the Blueprints collection, “a visual documentation of the metropolitan skies through the grid of the architectural presence”. G.N.













