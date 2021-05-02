Ink, bijoux with dedication











Rings, pendants, bracelets, earrings, key rings and cufflinks personalized with an engraving: a kind of tattoo for jewelry. A way to make bijoux exclusive and, at the same time, express your thoughts. The Ink brand, born in 2008 on the initiative of the Pavese entrepreneur Valerio Tagliacarne, has chosen a name consistent with the proposals: Ink is used to transfer a little of one’s personality onto the jewelry. The pieces are handmade, bathed in silver silver. The ink can be black, but also of different colors.



«Each of our jewels is handmade, it is a metal platform where we can engrave the emotions and creativity of our customers, because they are the real unique pieces. It is their words that make our products precious. When they are totally customized they become one with the person who conceived it, a unique piece like the person who wears it, “says Tagliacarne. Reminiscent of how it is also possible to transform a child’s drawing into a jewel, just send the photo of the drawing to Ink. Prices: around 100 to 180 euros, depending on the model and the writing.













