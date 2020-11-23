









Ingots in chains, for love. The Lingot d’Amour jewelry brand presents the Chain, Luce lines and the new Metal and Scrigno. As it is easy to deduce from the name, Lingot d’Amour offers jewels that have the shape of small ingots, in silver or gold.



The Chain women’s line consists of two necklaces and a bracelet, with large rectangular chain links with a thickness of 1 millimeter in 925 sterling silver: a reminder of lines and proportions to the design of the ingot. The Chain necklace is 98 cm long and enriched with 16 silver ingots. The Chain Choker necklace is shorter, 38cm, and has seven silver ingots. Finally, the Chain bracelet has three bars, also in silver.



The Luce line revisits some of the original Lingot d’Amour models, with the inclusion of a different and precious element: a light point: a small diamond is set inside the logo on the necklace, bracelet, in the full metal version only, earrings pendants, lobe, and ring. These two collections, Chain and Luce, are available in four color variants: silver, burnished silver, gold plated silver and rose gold plated silver.



The Metal line includes the semi-independent earrings with a smooth rectangular element in metallic paint, clearly inspired by the Eighties bijoux style, always in the silver, burnished silver, gold plated silver and rose gold plated silver variants. Scrigno, on the other hand, is the new bracelet characterized by a box closure developed on the design of the ingot, which combines five multicolored chains in pure 999 silver.















