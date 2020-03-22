Indygo sings the Marseillaise











The jewels by Indygo, a brand born in Marseille ♦

France is the home of famous Maisons of jewelry. In Paris. But there is not only Paris in France. In Marseille, for example, the Laumonier family has been dealing with jewelry for three generations. And it is Yves Laumonier who after 20 years of experience decided to open his own company, Indygo.



The soul of the brand, he says, is the same as the first boutique frequented by the writer and playwright Marcel Pagnol or the painter Charles Camoin. And since the South of France has always inspired artists for its bright colors, Indygo has chosen the color path. Combine white, yellow or pink gold with brightly colored stones: blue, yellow or pink sapphires, ruby, topaz, amethyst, citrine, peridot or white and blue agate, turquoise. And the collections are often inspired by known locations: Capri, Positano, Manhattan … The shape of the jewels is quite simple and even the prices are contained under one thousand euros. Also because it uses 9-carat or 375/000 gold, more accessible than 18-carat gold. Margherita Donato





















