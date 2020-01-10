Increase the number of Chopard’s hearts for Valentine’s Day











The happy hearts by Chopard come back in view of Valentine’s Day 2020. High-end jewels, but without exaggerating, ideal for making a gift without making a mistake. For the 2020 Valentine’s Day, Chopard has added pieces to the Happy Hearts and Happy Diamonds Icons lines, already present in the catalog.



Happy Hearts, for example is enriched with necklaces with onyx heart, mother-of-pearl, malachite stone or red stone. In the thin chain that holds the heart-shaped pendant are the silhouettes of two other hearts with a diamond inside. The bracelet is proposed in a more precious version: in addition to the mother of pearl or the diamond in the heart, the jewel is now proposed with a delicate lateral diamond setting. The Happy Hearts collection also introduces a new watch.



The other collection cut for Valentine’s Day, Happy Diamonds, is characterized by moving stones, which move within the heart shape. The new jewelry series includes short necklaces in 18K white or pink gold, polished or set with diamonds.



Also noteworthy are the hearts of high jewelry from Chopard. Like the necklace with 23 Mozambican rubies and diamonds made of white gold, and a ring that showcases a 5-carat blood-colored pigeon ruby ​​(the highest quality). In this case, a gift for Valentine’s Day that is not for everyone.





















