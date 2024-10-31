A walk in the Kosmos with Pianegonda. The new collection of the brand specializing in silver jewelry (which for some time has also included some gold pieces) is dedicated to the concept that is synonymous with the universe. Just as the idea of ​​the cosmos is associated with an order of the entire creation, so the Pianegonda collection presents a design that is characterized by rationality and rigor. The design is geometric, composed of straight lines that intersect and join to form volumes such as cubes, parallelipeds or pyramids, or is softened with unusual curves.



The collection is composed of ten pieces: three rings, four pairs of earrings, two bracelets and a necklace. In addition to silver, one ring in the collection is enriched with a semi-precious stone such as onyx. Shapes defined as archetypal that offer, together with the space occupied by the geometries, also a lightness that allows for greater wearability, as demonstrated by the Pianegonda brand ambassador, the Italian actress Greta Scarano.

