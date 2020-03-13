In the geometric garden of Annoushka Ducas











Annoushka Ducas studied at the Sorbonne, lived in Hong Kong, and moved to London. But now he has chosen to live in the garden. Not in a real sense, but ideal. Indeed, the designer launched the Garden Party collection. In fact, the British passion for gardening and greenery is known. But, in this case, the garden that inspired Annoushka Ducas is rather the one in Italian or French style. In short, those gardens that have hedges and shrubs cut with geometric shapes. And it’s also the designer’s home garden in Sussex.



The jewels are made of 18 carat gold, with diamonds and black rhodium lines that make the volume of the jewels even more geometric. For example, with earrings that take the form of ornamental trees, pendants of different sizes that can be worn on a traditional 18-karat gold chain or combined with the torque necklace inspired by the seventies. There is also a cocktail ring (limited edition) which represents a micro labyrinth framed by diamonds and golden beads.













