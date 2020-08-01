In the design of L’Dzen











An international background, a family tradition in jewelry, a great desire to enter the Olympus of luxury designers: with these premises Payal Shah founded L’Dzen. The designer’s mother and father worked as consultants for the diamond market in Singapore and Hong Kong, where Payal Shah established his Maison (but sells worldwide). This training started when she was a little girl served her to combine the commercial aspect with the creative one. By the way, the name L’Dzen literally means The Design By Payal Shah. Before creating jewelry, in fact, Payal Shah obtained a degree in architecture and design from the University of Westminster, London, and a diploma in Interior Design, also obtained in the English capital. Not only that: she started working as a designer for luxury hotel furniture.



Until the desire to merge the cultural roots of India with the Chinese tradition emerged: the result is L’Dzen Jewelry, founded in 2011, when Payal Shah was 21 years old. But, in reality, the style of the Maison has nothing of the traditional Indian and Chinese elements, except an explicit desire to offer luxury jewelry. One of the most recent collections, for example, is called Gun’s N ‘Roses, like the Californian rock band. One of the aspects that distinguishes L’Dzen jewels is lightness: even with larger earrings you can barely feel the weight. Michelle Obama, Katy Perry, Rihanna and Nick Jonas were spotted on the red carpet with L’Dezen jewels.





















