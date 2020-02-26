In October the second edition of Milano Jewelry Week











The first edition of Milano Jewelry Week was a great success. And here the organizing company, Prodes, is preparing to launch the second edition, which will be held from 22 to 25 October. In view of the appointment, the company said, the selections have been opened for those who want to participate in the event.



Milan Jewelry Week 2020 will involve high jewelery ateliers, goldsmith workshops, academies, art galleries, contemporary jewelery artists, fashion boutiques and design showrooms, with a more than ambitious goal: to increase the number of events by 70% compared to the 2019 edition. The idea is to further strengthen the link with the city of Milan through the involvement of various commercial activities located in the area that will exhibit the creations of artists and galleries from all over the world within different paths themes such as contemporary jewelery, author’s, artist’s, precious and bijou. The event also returns for the eighth edition of the Jewelry Week Artistar Jewels, an exhibition-contest that involves the participation of over 150 international artists.



Prodes Italia has also promoted Milano Jewelry Pearls, educational and cultural events that, during the year, will mark the step of the path towards the event with workshops, lectures and jewelery-themed exhibitions that will see protagonists such as academies and jewel galleries, concept stores, sector institutions as well as artists and designers from all over the world, with the aim of maintaining high attention and interest in jewelery during the course of the year.















