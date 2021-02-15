In mid-March, the digital event We Are Jewelery











It promises to be a fair, but also a show, almost a festival. All digital. We Are Jewelery is the name of the event which, without replacing Vicenzaoro canceled due to covid, promises an update on the world of jewelery. The digital event is scheduled for 23 March and, according to Ieg, the organizing company, is the starting point of a tailor-made roadmap for the return to trade fairs in the presence of the sector. Vicenzaoro in a mixed edition with the physical and digital presence of companies and visitors, in fact, is scheduled for mid-September.



We Are Jewelery, on the other hand, will be followed with very high definition videos, in tune with the experiences produced in the world of high fashion. Over 30 Jewelery Frames are planned, set paintings interpreted by models who will present the new collections of companies and brands of excellence of Made in Italy to an audience of connected buyers from all over the world.



The idea was developed by Ieg in collaboration with the art director Beppe Angiolini, the most famous Italian fashion buyer. In any case, We Are Jewelery will not have a link with Vicenza, but with Arezzo, a district specialized in gold processing. The setting of the connections, in fact, was designed to highlight the monumental and tourist aspects of the Tuscan city.

















