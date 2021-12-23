









Florence Jewelery Week will be held from 28 April to 2 May. The event dedicated to jewelery will take place between various museums and galleries with exhibitions, meetings and events dedicated to contemporary jewelery and new technologies. There is also a novelty in the Florence Jewelery Week: Le Arti Orafe eArtigianato and Palazzo launch the first edition of Preziosa Makers, a new initiative created to support the artistic goldsmith sector affected by the pandemic. The project offers visibility and space to many creatives who will be able to present their works to the FJW public, for a direct marketing of their products after these long and difficult months.



Preziosa Makers will be held at Palazzo Corsini al Prato and is open to designers, artisans and artisans, artists of all ages and from all over the world. The selection will be handled by the organizers. The deadline for submitting applications is next February 25: the 20 selected will have an individual location inside Palazzo Corsini al Prato, which hosts the Artigianato e Palazzo event. Each exhibitor will have a reserved space, with a table, two chairs and one or two cabinets to display the jewels. The individual station costs 500 euros plus taxes, the collective one 250 euros.

