A jewel that also serves as a scarf clasp. This is the idea behind the Eden collection by Fullord. Fruit-shaped jewels to be used as pendants on a necklace. On the back surface, the pendant hides a ring that can be widened and into which the fabric can be threaded. The same version of the jewel is also available in a smaller version and without the back ring. The jewels are made of rose gold, sapphires, ceramic and black diamonds. Fullord is a luxury jewelry brand founded in 2019 in Geneva by Sandrine Thibaud.



The idea for Fullord was born from a need that deeply affected its creator. During a boat trip, Sandrine found herself having to hold her scarf in place. Recognizing a gap in the market where practicality and style could meet, she imagined the perfect solution: a jewel that combined form and functionality. This vision led to the creation of the Fullord scarf ring, a combination of innovative design and elegant functionality.

