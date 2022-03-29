









The time has come for the small Baselworld of jewelry, as some have dubbed it. From March 30 to April 5, at the Fairmont Grand Hotel in Geneva, 18 great names in jewelry give life to Haute Jewels Geneva. This is an event born after the evaporation of Baselworld and in conjunction with Watches and Wonders, a fair centered on fine watchmaking that takes place on the same days in the Swiss city. A first experiment had already been organized in 2019, but with only four exhibitors and with the subsequent suspension due to the covid. Now, however, the organizers led by Michael Hakimian, CEO of Yoko London, are back and with greater participation.



In all, therefore, the brands present at the Fairmont Grand Hotel Geneva are 18, with a majority of Italian Maison: Yoko London, Roberto Coin, Sutra, Crivelli, Bayco, Etho Maria, Stenzhorn, Marco Bicego, Mariani, Palmiero, Picchiotti, Gorgoglione , Hans D. Krieger, Leo Pizzo, Verdi Gioielli, Annamaria Cammilli, Barakà, Sicis.