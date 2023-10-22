Anello dei ricci innamorati in oro e smalto
Ilenia Corti between dream and reality

Ilenia Corti: jewelry, fashion, fantasy, made in Italy, eclecticism, tradition, accessories, dream… ♦︎

In some old photos circulating on the web, she resembles a very bad movie character: Bellatrix Lestrange from the Harry Potter series. In reality Ilenia Corti is not bad, but creative. You are among the designers in the fluid area of fashion which is also most appreciated internationally, as well as by prestigious brands with which you have worked. Names like Dolce & Gabbana, Casadei, Cacharel, Acne Studios, Marimekko, Emilio Pucci, Moschino. But, even if her work is difficult to classify, jewelry is her starting point: she grew up in a family of jewelers, Santagostino di Valenza, active since 1969. And it is Santagostino who creates the collections designed by Ileana.

Collezione Microcosm,anello in oro giallo con decorazioni a forma di rana, funghi
Microcosm collection, yellow gold ring with frog and mushroom decorations

With a family of jewelers behind her and the atmosphere of Valenza, the Italian capital of high jewellery, the designer adores the Scandinavian atmospheres, the chromatic notes of her uncontaminated landscapes. Her style? Between childhood memories, tropical suggestions, with orchids, poisonous frogs, Amazonian foliage, climbing monkeys, carnivorous plants. The mix of materials used is also eclectic: from diamonds to Swarovski crystals, from silver to simple golden brass. Each creation is modeled and finely carved by hand, right down to the cuts and settings of the stones.

Anello in oro giallo con decorazioni di rana e funghi
Yellow gold ring with frog and mushroom decorations
Anello falena in argento dorato e smalto
Moth ring in gilded silver and enamel/caption]

[caption id="attachment_119211" align="aligncenter" width="709"]Anello fungo velenoso in oro 18 carati e diamanti per 4,56 carati Toadstool ring in 18k gold and diamonds for 4.56 carats

Orecchini uovo in oro 18 carati
Egg earrings in 18k gold
Orecchini in ottone
Brass earrings

Diadema Joséphine-l'Aigrette
Yellow gold demi pave and white gold full pave earrings
