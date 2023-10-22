Ilenia Corti between dream and reality

Ilenia Corti: jewelry, fashion, fantasy, made in Italy, eclecticism, tradition, accessories, dream… ♦︎

In some old photos circulating on the web, she resembles a very bad movie character: Bellatrix Lestrange from the Harry Potter series. In reality Ilenia Corti is not bad, but creative. You are among the designers in the fluid area of fashion which is also most appreciated internationally, as well as by prestigious brands with which you have worked. Names like Dolce & Gabbana, Casadei, Cacharel, Acne Studios, Marimekko, Emilio Pucci, Moschino. But, even if her work is difficult to classify, jewelry is her starting point: she grew up in a family of jewelers, Santagostino di Valenza, active since 1969. And it is Santagostino who creates the collections designed by Ileana.



With a family of jewelers behind her and the atmosphere of Valenza, the Italian capital of high jewellery, the designer adores the Scandinavian atmospheres, the chromatic notes of her uncontaminated landscapes. Her style? Between childhood memories, tropical suggestions, with orchids, poisonous frogs, Amazonian foliage, climbing monkeys, carnivorous plants. The mix of materials used is also eclectic: from diamonds to Swarovski crystals, from silver to simple golden brass. Each creation is modeled and finely carved by hand, right down to the cuts and settings of the stones.

Con alle spalle una famiglia di gioiellieri e l’atmosfera di Valenza, capitale italiana adell’alta gioielleria, la designer adora le atmosfere scandinave, le note cromatiche dei suoi paesaggi incontaminati. Il suo stile?Tra ricordi di infanzia, suggestioni tropicali, con orchidee, rane velenose, foliage amazzonico, scimmie rampicanti, piante carnivore. È eclettico anche il mix di materiali utilizzato: dai diamanti ai cristalli Swarovski, dall’argento al semplice ottone dorato. Ogni creazione è modellata e finemente intagliata a mano, fino ai tagli e alle incastonature delle pietre.