









Her bracelet from the Cascade Collection won the Couture Award 2022 in the Best in Gold Jewelry category. It is an imposing jewel, obviously in 18-karat gold, which is inspired by the shiny jewels of the roaring twenties. It has a square white diamond in the center. The rest of the extensive Cascade collection by Ileana Makri also follows the same style, adding references to the fluidity of water, which meets the geometry that precedes the art deco style. Alongside 18-karat gold and diamonds, jewels are often combined with emeralds, with some variations in rubies and sapphires. Earrings, necklaces and bracelets are the most present shapes in the line, even if there are rings, quite simple.



Ileana Makri, a Greek jewelry designer, made her debut with her Maison in Athens in 1996. She has an international profile and her jewels are also sold through the major online platforms. Yet, before becoming a jewelry designer, Ileana Makri graduated in Business Administration. But then she followed her true passion of hers and studied jewelry design at Gia, in Santa Monica, California. In addition to her travels, Ileana continues to draw inspiration from multicultural symbols and their meaning.

















