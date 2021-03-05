Ilaria Icardi’s golden roots



x







From Valenza to Milan, to London and beyond. Ilaria Icardi began her career designing women’s clothing in Milan. But it wasn’t her origin from a professional point of view. Ilaria Icardi, in fact, is the daughter of the founder of Emmeti, Umberto Icardi, a goldsmith company that has worked on behalf of third parties for leading clients, such as Tiffany. Instead, after having worked for a while in the family business, she decided to change her life. In Milan she studied fashion design and after she worked as designer women’s clothes with companies such as Tom Ford and Stefano Pilati, Céline with Phoebe Philo. Since 2013 she has also been design director of Victoria Beckham.



But, after 25 years, the novelty is that she too has begun to design jewels with her own name, making use of the experience gained in the family. Her brother Lorenzo is a partner and works in Valenza, also because she continues to live in London. Each piece, in fact, is designed by Ilaria in London and handmade in Italy. The jewels testify to the many experiences accumulated: seventies design, family memories, inspirations gained in many trips, a pendant in the shape of an astronaut. Lots of 18-karat gold, with some diamonds and unusual stones, such as diopside. In short, the roots have given birth to a new shoot.

















