Hypnotic jewelry by Annamaria Cammilli. A collection inspired by the phenomenon of hypnosis, in which those who are subject to hypnotic suggestion can change their perception of the outside world, perceive stimuli that are not actually there and not perceive those that are present. In short, they can distort perceptions of actually existing stimuli by creating illusions, such as perceiving a non-existent smell, light, or noise. The jewels in the Hypnose collection will probably not have this effect on those who wear them, but they will be able to attract the attention of those who observe them.
The spirals and enveloping shapes of the Hypnose collection intertwine in a play of volumes, surrounded by a border of diamonds. The velvety and silky surface of the gold follows the curves of the jewel, creating a play of light and shadow. The jewels are available in variations ranging from the monochromatic version to the combination of three different gold colors, up to the options embellished with diamond pavé, this collection expresses the goldsmith’s skill of the Maison.
Hypnose Effect with Annamaria Cammilli
