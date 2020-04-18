Hymn to the love of Pasquale Bruni with Alleluià











The ancient Hebrew word hallelujah indicates an acclamation of praise to God, but more prosaically it is used as a sign of jubilation: and what happiness can equal that of love, says Eugenia Bruni, creative director of the Maison, Pasquale Bruni? Perhaps from this consideration the idea of ​​the Aleluià collection was born (with a single l and with the accent on the final). In the jewels of the Maison of Valenza, the shouts of joy are directed, however, to the elegant portability of earrings, rings and necklaces.



The jewels are developed around the stylized form of leaves. All the elements-leaves of Aleluià jewels are individually worked and recessed to be assembled in a second phase, in order to respect the shapes of the leaves and the sharpness of the overlaps. This system also allows you to break down some jewels into different parts.



The collection is available in pink gold with white and champagne colored diamonds, white gold with white diamonds, and white gold with white diamonds, yellow gold and yellow sapphires. The adjustable black velvet bracelet can be connected to the front of the necklace to create a choker, or you can create a long and even richer necklace with the addition of two bracelets.



Pasquale Bruni emphasizes that these processes, in addition to requiring a large amount of hours, can only be carried out by master goldsmiths of great ability and experience. The creative and engineering study of each individual collection took about one year of work. Aleluià is made to order and takes about two months to be produced.















