Hydrangeas and poppies with Stenzhorn











Hydrangeas and poppies: it is difficult for these two different flowers to be united in the same bouquet, together with the daisies. The German Maison Stenzhorn, however, unites them in two different lines that are made with the same elements: white gold, diamonds and rubies or sapphires. For this reason, even if the shape of the jewels is necessarily very different, the mini collections, which are part of the Floral collection, are similar in inspiration. Both, in fact, are composed of three jewels: necklace, earrings and ring.



Both collections, Hortensia and Poppy, are part of the company’s high jewelery proposals: they are elaborate jewels, made with care and, of course, sold at a price that reflects the quality of the materials used as well as the not simple workmanship. Poppy earrings, for example, cost 72,000 euros. For the necklaces the price goes up. But those who want to wear a jewel composed of diamonds and rubies that form flower crowns, probably do not have a too meager bank account in the first place.



















