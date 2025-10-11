A collaboration between Hublot and New York artist Daniel Arsham.

It’s time for Daniel Arsham, a New York-based artist whose work spans the fine arts, architecture, performance, and film. This time is Hublot’s, the Swiss luxury watchmaker that has collaborated with Arsham on the MP-17 MECA-10 Arsham Splash Titanium Sapphire. This is a marriage between Hublot’s Art of Fusion and Arsham’s vision, which reimagines contemporary objects as ancient artifacts. The artist’s wristwatch for Hublot is thus a wearable sculpture. The compact dimensions of the 42 mm case were made possible by the integration of Hublot’s new and smaller Meca-10, a manually wound manufacture movement visible through the dial aperture and sapphire caseback.



The choice of sapphire crystal, used for the frosted box-style bezel, titanium, and rubber as raw materials underpins the essence of the Art of Fusion and provided the basis for sculpting the watch’s organic forms, inspired by the flow of water: the splash-shaped opening on the dial is an evolution of the MP-16, inspired by drops. The watch’s distinctive elements include the six H-shaped screws on the bezel and caseback, the distinctive lugs at 3 and 9 o’clock, and the H-shaped titanium folding clasp. The hour and minute hands, numerals, hour and five-minute indexes, the small seconds hand at 9 o’clock, and the power reserve indicator at 3 o’clock feature Arsham’s signature green accents.

