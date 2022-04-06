









Trifari jewelry is collected. But you know to recognize them? Here’s how.

Are you attracted by the charm of vintage, from jewelry that have a flavor of old times, of ornaments capable of taking a look of wonder? Here’s to you Trifari, America more Italy, mixed in the last century. The jewelry company was founded in 1910 by Gustavo Trifari, son of Neapolitan immigrants in the United States (there were other times). Trifari defined an era in American jewelery with necklaces, rings, earrings and bracelets that have been worn by the First Lady Mamie Eisenhower, but also by Madonna. It is also merit of a French designer, Alfred Philippe, who was the creative mind of the House from 1930 until 1968. Although it is a costume jewelry brand, the production has also used techniques born in the jewelry, such as using the “invisible set» for the stones, that was invented by Van Cleef and Arpels.

Among the most sought after pieces of Trifari there were the crowns. The pins Trifari Crown, from the late thirties to the fifties were among the most popular jewelry. There’s also a 1953 series that celebrates the ascension to the throne of Elizabeth II. Also very popular jewelry in the shape of animals or flowers: someone collects them. Realized for years simply not precious metal, costume jewelery during World War have gone to silver, because of the shortage of raw material intended for use in war. The Trifari family continued to manage Maison until 1975. Then the company was bought and sold several times until, in 2000, the Monet group has moved production abroad and marked the decline of the brand.

If you’re curious to know if you have jewelry in the drawer of this brand, take a look at the rear: it must appear the written Jewels by Trifari, or the initials TKF (Trifari, Krussman and Fishel), or simply Trifari. Giulia Netrese